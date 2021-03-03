Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda disturbed as SC asks rape accused if he will marry survivor
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Wednesday reacted to a question posed to a rape accused by a Supreme Court bench.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has expressed her opinion about a question posed by the Supreme Court in a rape case. A government servant has been accused of raping a minor and in the hearing on Monday, the SC bench asked the accused if he was 'willing to marry' the girl.
"Disturbing," Navya wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a news story about the development. Previously, actor Taapsee Pannu and singer Sona Mohapatra had also commented on it.
Taapsee took to Twitter to vent her anger on the comment. "Did someone ask the girl this question ? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment ? Plain simple DISGUST," she wrote. Sona wrote, "This is sickening & deeply disturbing. A rapist marrying his victim has been a gory & repulsive bollywood solution in the past, how can a Supreme Court of #India fall to these levels?"
Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan. She graduated from Fordham University last year, with a major in digital technology and UX design. She co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women, and recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.
In a recent interview, she said that she is ready to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business, dashing the hopes of fans who thought she had acting ambitions. She told Vogue, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."
