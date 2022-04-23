Sanjay Dutt says KGF Chapter 2 reminded him of his own potential: 'Made me realise why cinema is a product of passion'

Actor Sanjay Dutt made his debut in South Indian films with Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. The film's Hindi version has broken many box office records and has minted Rs. 280.19 crore in just nine days since its release. On Saturday, Sanjay penned a note about how the film pushed him out of his comfort zone and reminded him of his own potential. Also Read: Sanjay Dutt on comparisons between South film industry and Bollywood: 'They see scripts, we see recovery figures'

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a note stating that there will always be some films which will be more special than the others. "Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it,” the note read.

"This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.- Sanjay Dutt," he added.

Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt and actor Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Film producer Paresh Ghelani wrote, “Brother, always have loved you for going out of your comfort zone and challenging your own self. Your passion and conviction is apparent on the screen as larger than life Adheera. Prashanth knew what he wanted and he knew it was you who would do the justice playing Adheera.”

One fan commented, “Baba ek number film hai. Dekh ke laga ki Sanju baba is back aapka aadhera wala role is just superb (It is a number 1 film. When I watched it, it felt like Sanju baba is back. Your character Adheera in the film is superb).” Another one said, “Amazing work sir."

Sanjay played the antagonist Adheera in the ction drama, which is a follow-up to 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Released on April 14, the movie received overwhelming response from the critics and audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON