Sanjay Dutt pens sweet birthday note for 'backbone' Maanayata, shares pics. See here

Sanjay Dutt took to social media on Thursday to wish his wife, Maanayata Dutt, a happy birthday. Sanjay posted a video montage of their pictures together.

He wrote in his caption, "You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!" Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008. They have two children -- twins Iqra and Shahraan.

Maanayata stood by Sanjay during his recent cancer treatment. Sanjay was reportedly diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last year, however, the family never revealed the details of his diagnosis. Maanayata Dutt had shared a statement in August saying, “To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.” In October, Sanjay shared a social media post saying that he had beaten the disease.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. He is awaiting the release of action-drama KGF Chapter 2, war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, and action-adventure Shamshera in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra's Prithviraj, that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, in the pipeline.