Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her 92nd birth anniversary with childhood pics, Trishala Dutt reacts

Sanjay Dutt shared pictures of his mother Nargis and remembered her on her birth anniversary. The late actor was married to Sunil Dutt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt remembers Nargis on her birth anniversary.

Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother, late actor Nargis on her 92nd birth anniversary. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from his childhood featuring his mother and father, late Sunil Dutt.

The gallery of pictures comprised photos from his childhood and teenage years. A picture featured Sanjay with his sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt, followed by a picture of a young Sanjay in the arms of his mother while a third seemed to be from a birthday party that Sunil and Nargis were a part of. Sanjay shared the pictures with the caption, "There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa."

His elder daughter, Trishala Dutt showered her father with love. She took to the comments section and dropped a few heart emojis. Sanju actor Dia Mirza too dropped a heart emoji.

Last month, Sanjay remembered his mother on her 40th death anniversary. Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981, aged only 51. Sanjay shared a picture from his childhood years on Instagram, in which the late actor is seen embracing a young Sanjay in her arms, and said, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

Nargis is recognised as one of India's finest actors. Her most iconic film remains Mother India, with her performance lauded to this day. Mother India (1957) went on to bag a nomination in the foreign film category at the Academy Awards that year. However, it couldn't help India win its first Oscar. Nargis was the first female actor to be conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Also read: The Nargis and Sunil Dutt love story: When he saved her from fire and she found the love of her life

After a nine-year-long relationship with Raj Kapoor, Nargis ended it all when the actor refused to divorce his wife Krishna. Nargis reportedly fell in love with Sunil on the sets of Mother India. Sunil saved Nargis from a fire on the sets of the movie. She went on to marry Sunil in 1958.

