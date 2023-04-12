Sanjay Dutt rubbishes 'baseless' reports of getting injured on the sets of KD: 'By God’s grace, I am fine'

Actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter handle and dismissed reports about his health. Recently rumours about him getting injured on the sets of his upcoming Kannada film, KD surfaced online. Reacting to it, the actor called them ‘baseless.’ Also read: Sanjay Dutt reveals he plays blind don in Hera Pheri 3, shoot to begin this year Sanjay Dutt issued a statement after reports about his injury went viral online.

Sanjay wrote in his latest tweet, “There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God’s grace, I am fine & healthy. I am shooting for the film KD & the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out & your concern.”

Soon after he shared the post, fans who were previously worried had some relief. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Be safe baba.” “Damn such ppl who spread such sh*t news,” added another one.

After the success of KGF, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Dhruva Sarja-starrer KD – The Devil. In the film, Sanjay is playing a pivotal role. It is directed by filmmaker Prem.

Talking about the film, Sanjay had said at an event, “I worked in KGF and now I am working with director Prem in KD – The Devil. I am really looking forward to it and I wish the team all the best. I also feel that I am going to work more in South Indian films."

Meanwhile, Sanjay was recently roped in the upcoming installment of the Hera Pheri franchise. He is the new addition to the cast of Hera Pheri 2, which includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Sanjay will be playing a blind don. Talking about his role, a source also told Times Of India, "It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what Feroz Khan’s character of a don added to Welcome (2007). So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film.”

Sanjay was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, which tanked at the box office. Besides KD and Hera Pheri 3, the actor has several other films lined up in the pipeline. This includes The Good Maharaja, Ghudchadi, Leo and Baap. He will also be making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Jawan as per reports.

