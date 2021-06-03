Sanjay Kapoor on Madhuri Dixit as Raja turns 26: ‘Never felt I was working with a superstar’

Actor Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor's film Raja turned 26 on Wednesday. On the occasion, Sanjay took to Instagram to share a song sequence from the film's shoot and recalled moments spent during the shoot. He spoke about his equation with 'superstar' Madhuri.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "26 years of Raja #timeflies , We started shooting for Raja with this song in Ooty , Zara phir se kehna was the first shot I gave, I cannot thank Madhuri enough for making me so comfortable on set never felt I was working with a super super super STAR, Wat a super team we had , @madhuridixitnene #pareshrawal #induirani #ashokthakeria #babaazmi #nadeemshravan #sameer #unforgettablememories."

The clip was the song Zara Phir Se Kehna from the film. Raja was a 1995 film, directed by Indra Kumar. Many of the songs of the film are still very popular - Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka, Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi and Kisi Din Banoongi Main Raja to name a few.

Many friends and industry colleagues of Sanjay reacted to the post. His wife Maheep Kapoor dropped a number of clapping hands and red heart emojis. Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote in the comments box: "Classic." Actor Samir Soni said: "Mr handsome kya baat hai." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan left a bunch of red heart emojis while the wife of Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments box.

Sanjay hails from one of the most successful film families in Bollywood. However, unlike his brother actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor, success has more or less eluded him in films. In recent years, he has made a comeback of sorts starring in much-talked-about web series Lust Stories. He was last seen in The Last Hour, a crime thriller web series on Amazon. He will be seen next in the Netflix series Finding Anamika with Madhuri Dixit.

Speaking about it, his wife Maheep who made a splash as one of the four wives in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve a large, successful, talented film family. Sanjay has had good times, he’s had bad times. But the thing about him is that he never brought it back home to us. Yes, it’s not been easy, but I want to make it clear — success is very relative, everyone cannot be a Shah Rukh Khan, it’s not possible.”