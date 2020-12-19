Maheep Kapoor: Sanjay has had good and bad times, but he never brought it back home to us

entertainment

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 10:58 IST

Her introduction on the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives might have been as the relative of some very famous film people, but Maheep Kapoor could very well have been an actor herself. Only that, she decided to not pursue it, and instead focus on building a life with husband Sanjay Kapoor and being a jewellery designer herself.

“I was being myself, and wasn’t acting at all, otherwise I wouldn’t have signed (the show). I’m glad the film that I was supposed to do initially and had even shot halfway, never released. I’m a bad actor, I’ll call a spade a spade. It would’ve never worked,” she admits.

On the show, Maheep has talked freely about a lot of things. At one point, she even mentioned that she knows how it feels to be the “supposedly unsuccessful” part of a big family. Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are her brothers-in-law, while the late Sridevi was her sister-in-law.

This took many people by surprise, the candidness with which she said it on a show being watched around the world. On what made her say that, she says, “I’ve a large, successful, talented film family. Sanjay has had good times, he’s had bad times. But the thing about him is that he never brought it back home to us. Yes, it’s not been easy, but I want to make it clear — success is very relative, everyone cannot be a Shah Rukh Khan, it’s not possible.”

Maheep instead likes to look at the good side of things, as she continues, “I see my glass as half full, I always got what I wanted. I had the best of friends, my children (Shanaya and Jahaan) have got the best of everything and friends. We have had our amazing holidays, got our home… isse zyaada God has blessed us a lot.”

She is all praises for the film industry too, taking into account the varied experiences she has had over a span of over thirty years she’s been associated with it.

“I love it. I have tremendous respect for everyone in the industry. It’s not easy to put yourself out there, with now the trolling. We’re living in social media times, where anyone is just a message away. Everyone is very supportive of each other. When our show came out, all my friends send me messages and love, they said it was brave of what we did. According to me, there’s no other place like the industry,” ends Maheep.

