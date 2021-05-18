Sanjay Kapoor speaks ahead of daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut: 'Better she learns from her own mistakes'

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is preparing for Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Sanjay has said that his daughter wanted to become an actor for quite some time.

In March, Shanaya had announced details about her debut. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Speaking to SpotboyE, Sanjay has said that he will be there for her but wants her to learn from her own mistakes and experience. "She is been wanting to be an actress for a very, very long time. This line is such that you learn with your own experience, having said that, she knows I am gonna be right behind her. Honestly, I feel every individual should grow on their own and it's better that, she learns from her own mistakes and experience. This way she will enjoy her journey much more rather than I hold her hand for everything," he said.

Earlier this month, Maheep had speculated Sanjay's reaction if Shanaya decided on doing a kissing scene in her future films. She had said that though Sanjay will be taken aback, he won't interfere with Shanaya's work. "Inside, Sanjay will be like, 'Oh no, what am I watching?' but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet," Maheep had told PeepingMoon.

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the Netlfix movie, her cousin Janhvi played the lead role.

Shanaya had also appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya came into the limelight after she debuted at the 2019 Le Bal in Paris.