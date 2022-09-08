Sanjay Mishra plays a rickshaw puller in Woh 3 Din, watch trailer

Sanjay Mishra is here with the trailer for his latest film, Woh 3 Din and he will be seen essaying the role of a simple man - Rambharose, a rickshaw puller who lands in trouble when he hopes of earning ₹3000. (Also read: Sanjay Mishra reveals what made him quit Bollywood once, work at roadside dhaba)

Set in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, the trailer for Woh 3 Din opens with a voice asking for someone's name and address and another voice replies, “Rickshaw wala kaha kisi ka naam pata puch ke baithata hai (No rickshaw puller asks for name and address when taking on a passenger).” Next, we see Sanjay pulling a rickshaw across a bridge while Rajesh Sharma is seated on it. Soon, Chanda Roy Sanyal lures Sanjay to do some work in exchange for ₹3000 in three days.

In his bid to provide the he can for his daughter and wife in life, Rambharose takes the offer only to land in trouble. His life is soon flooded with suspense, drama, crime and fear. The trailer ends with Rambharose declaring, “I will never do such a thing again. I am an honest man.”

Sanjay Mishra shared the trailer on his social media pages and wrote, “To #Datia with love #Pitambari mata ka aashirwad sab par bana rahe kam se kam hum teeno par awashya bana rahe (May Goddess Pitabarai bless us all, especially the three of us) #woh3din."

Directed by Raaj Aashoo and written by Seepi Jha, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 30. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rajesh Sharma, Payel Mukherjee, Rakesh Shrivastava, Ram Singh Rajput and Purva Parag.

Woh 3 Din has traveled to various film festivals and has won two international awards - one at the Falcon International Fest, London and the other was the Gold award at Latitude films.

Apart from Woh 3 Din, Sanjay has some other interesting projects in the pipeline. These include Holy Cow alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and KTine. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy, Cirkus that features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Sanjay was most recently seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has had the best box ofice performance for a Hindi film this year.

