I want to be judged only for my work, says Rajesh Sharma

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:11 IST

Known for his roles in blockbusters like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘MS Dhoni…,’ actor Rajesh Sharma feels delighted when his work brings him to Uttar Pradesh. In pre-lockdown period he shot for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2’ in Lucknow and in unlock phase he shot ‘Woh Teen Din’ and ‘Bicchoo ka Khel in Varanasi. Last, he has wrapped shoot of ‘Dehati Disco’ that was shot in the state capital. He will be back here soon for the remaining schedule of BB-2.

“I’m working all over UP. After BB-2 Mumbai leg, we will be back in Lucknow for our next schedule. Besides, doing several plays across the state, I have shot for ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’, ‘Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist’, ‘Lucknow Central’, ‘Batla House’ and ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. This year’s OTT release ‘Pataal Lok’ (Chitrakoot) and Biccho Ka Khel’ were also shot here. After BB-2, I will again shoot a project in Kanpur-Kannauj in March,” he said.

2020 was a tough year for all but it turned out to be an eventful phase for him. “All my OTT series including ‘JL-50’ got a good response from the audience. Then, I also shot three films in the phase. Many more projects are there in the pipeline. Hope things improve and vaccination drive starts soon.”

Rajesh’s last release was Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmii’. The actor prefers to stay away from social media. “I only want my work to be seen and viewed by audience. I want to be judged only for my work. I’m a little introvert so I don’t prefer sharing photos, opinions and personal life on an open forum. That’s the reason I am not present on Twitter, Instagram and other networking sites.”