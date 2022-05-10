Cirkus poster: Ranveer Singh's double roles, a crazy cast, release date and more revealed

The poster of Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus was released on Tuesday. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and will hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. Previously, Rohit and Ranveer collaborated for Simmba and Sooryavanshi, both of them were box office hits. Also Read: Dance Deewane Junior: Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi groove to Garmi, fans say 'aag laga di'. Watch

On Monday, Rohit shared the poster of the film on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas once again. Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today. Cirkus is a Christmas gift for you and your family. Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai."

Poster of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus.

One fan commented on Rohit's post, “Ek or box office hit (one more box office hit film).” Another one wrote, “Choppers and flying cars coming soon.” While one said, “Cirkus and Golmaal? Is there is a similarity in their story line?” many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Cirkus boasts of a huge star cast. Apart from Ranveer in the lead, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. Also Read:

The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career.

The movie is Rohit's experiment on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. The play has been previously adapted in Bollywood. The most popular adaptation being Gulzar's Angoor, starring Sanjeev Kumar in the lead. Ranveer had shared the first picture of the movie on the occasion of Simmba's two-year release anniversary.

Though Cirkus marks Rohit and Ranveer's second full-length collaboration, Ranveer played a small role in Rohit's film Sooryavanshi, which was released last year. The actor reprised his role as Simmba in the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. The film stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as his parents and Shalini Pandey as his pregnant wife. It is directed by Divyang Thakkar. The film features Ranveer as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between men and women in society. The film is scheduled to release on May 13.

