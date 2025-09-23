New Delhi, "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery", featuring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, on Tuesday won the the Best Hindi Film honour at the 71st National Film Award ceremony. Sanya Malhotra-led 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' gets National Award for Best Hindi Film

Director Yashowardhan Mishra alongside producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, along with Monika Shergill, the Vice President of content of Netflix, attended the ceremony.

The film revolved around Malhotra's character, Mahima Basor, a quick-on-her-feet cop from a lower caste on a mission to find two premium-quality jackfruits that go missing from a local politician’s garden. It released on Netflix on May 19.

The director said the film's win highlights how simple stories "told with heart and authenticity, have the power to resonate far and wide".

“To be at the National Awards ceremony and hold this award for 'Kathal' is both humbling and joyous. This moment is a beautiful reminder that stories rooted in the everyday, told with heart and authenticity, have the power to resonate far and wide."

Monika Shergill said receiving the award is a "moment of great pride" for her.

"This honor is a tribute to Yashowardhan Mishra's distinct voice as a storyteller along with the writing brilliance of his co-writer, Ashok Mishra, the creative partnership of Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, and a film that captures both the humor and humanity of India’s heartland."

Ektaa Kapoor said, “Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal’s win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji. This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today’s recognition makes the journey unforgettable."

Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment called the honour "nothing short of surreal" in the joint statement.

"To see a story rooted in the heartland of India, in Madhya Pradesh, find its place on this stage is a moment we will always treasure... This honour is a reminder of why we tell rooted, authentic stories, so that voices from every corner of India find their place in the spotlight," Monga said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.