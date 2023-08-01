Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers, Disha Patani walks the ramp. Watch

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan turned showstoppers for fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil at the India Couture Week on Monday evening in Delhi. Disha Patani also walked the ramp for fashion designer Dolly J at the same event. Several pictures and videos of the actors from the event emerged online. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan come together in ad for first time, fans want to see them in movie now)

Sara and Aditya walk the ramp

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani at a Delhi event.

For the event, Sara wore a peach and silver lehenga, a blouse and a cape. Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in a beige sherwani and cream pants. At the event, they walked the ramp and also gave different poses as they looked at the audience and at each other.

Fans react as the actors turn showstoppers

Reacting to a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan wrote, "They look much better together." "After all the rumours and gossip, I wish to see Ananya and Aditya walk down the ramp together," read a comment. A person said, "Aditya is not interested in Sara." "Omg this pair is damn hot," said an Instagram user. "What a funny walk by Sara," commented a social media user.

Disha also walked the ramp

At the event, Disha Patani was also seen as a showstopper. She wore a shimmery silver blouse, matching high-slit skirt and heels. She smiled and folded her hands at the audience as she walked the ramp. Reacting to the clip, posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan said, "Wow @dishapatani too gorgeous." A comment read, "Honestly this was the best set! She looked gorgeous in that piece! Loved it." A person wrote, "She handled it very well, but to me, the pattern seems uncomfortable to walk."

Disha, Sara and Aditya's projects

Fans will see Disha with Sidharth Malhotra in action-packed Yodha. The film will hit the theatres on December 15 this year. She also has Project K in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

