Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath yatra in Kashmir amid tight security. Watch

A day after Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses of her Sonamarg vacation, the actor was seen during Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, videos and photos of Sara from Amarnath, one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites in the country, surfaced online. She was surrounded by other pilgrims as she made her way to the shrine. Also read: Sara Ali Khan loses herself in bhajan as she visits Mahakaleshwar Temple post Zara Hatke success. Watch

Sara Ali Khan's Amarnath video

Sara Ali Khan with other pilgrims during Amarnath yatra in Kashmir.

Sharing a video of Sara from Amarnath, news agency ANI tweeted, "Watch: Actor Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir."

In the clip, the actor was surrounded by her team and security personnel, as she made her way down after visiting the shrine. She wore a turquoise jacket with matching pants and had a red chunni (scarf) around her neck. She also sported red tika (vermilion) on her forehead.

Sara's Kashmir trip

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram recently to share a glimpse of her travels. The actor shared a series of pictures from her mountain adventures, and one picture had her chilling in a cosy tent, sipping tea, with a cute little goat snuggled up in her lap.

Sharing it, she wrote in her caption, “When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore, bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti (befriended goat and children), and then we had the chai (tea) I adore.”

Sara's recent projects

Sara was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which did decent business at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

The actor also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. A thriller-drama inspired by actual events, Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter.

Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which released in 2018. She later featured in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No 1, Atrangi Re and Gaslight.

