Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan promising film earns 12.7 cr total

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, is doing good business at the box office. The film showed decent growth on Saturday with collections of ₹7.20 crore, taking its two-day total to ₹12.7 crore. It is directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame. After an opening of ₹5.5 crore, the film is eyeing a weekend collection of around ₹22 crore. Also read: When Katrina Kaif learnt 'violent' Punjabi song for Vicky Kaushal thinking it was romantic, got this reaction A still from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's 2-day collection

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Twitter on Sunday. He wrote, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an excellent number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

He further added, “The *national chains* on Day 1 and 2… #PVR: 1.54 cr / 2.11 cr. #INOX: 1.11 cr / 1.50 cr. #Cinepolis: 70 lacs / 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.35 cr / ₹ 4.55 cr. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for direct-to-digital route… Earlier, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, #TheKeralaStory and now, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review

The film got mixed reviews with mostly on the positive side. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “At 132 minutes, the film doesn't look dragged or needlessly stretched, but definitely has its high and low moments. While the high never gets to a point that it makes you go wow, the lows are definitely loaded with flaws and loopholes. The story that Utekar has co-written with Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Ilham Khan, starts of on a very funny note and keeps the momentum going with harmless jokes, natural light-hearted humour and some comic punches. But post interval, it just meanders without any direction and goes off track.”

All about the film

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around a middle-class couple living in a joint family but dreaming of owning a separate apartment in a high-rise building. But they soon plan a divorce, the reason behind which is revealed in the film. The film has been praised for its music. Songs like Phir Aur Kya Chahiye and Tere Vaaste have been received well by the audience.

