Sara Ali Khan attends friend's wedding with mom Amrita Singh, strikes goofy pose with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See pics

Actors and siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan attended the wedding ceremony of their close friends Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared photos from the event. The duo was accompanied by their mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan calls brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘best in the family’ ahead of his debut film Nadaaniyan) Sara Ali Khan attended a wedding with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara attends friend's wedding with mom, brother

In a picture, Sara is seen posing with her mother Amrita and her friends. In a few photos, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan posed together as they held hands. Sara also wrapped her hands around Ibrahim as he struck a goofy pose in another photo. She also shared pictures with the newly wed couple.

Sara later posed with her friends. For the event, Amrita wore a blue and golden suit. Sara was seen in a printed red saree. Ibrahim opted for a printed grey bandhgala and white pants. For another event, Sara wore a pink saree.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "Mr & Mrs Singhal (smiling face with hearts emojis) @yashsinghal @krishaparekh. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, abundance, love, laughter, joy, thepla and undiyo. Jai Bholenath (folded hands and nazar amulet emojis)." Both thepla and undiyo are Gujarat cuisines.

About Sara and Ibrahim's films

Sara was recently seen in Sky Force, a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya. In the coming months, the audience will see Sara with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Ibrahim will make his acting debut in the romantic drama film Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in the prominent roles.

As per the makers, Nadaaniyan is a “young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.”