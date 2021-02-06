Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan debuts new short hair look, her fans love it. See pics
Sara Ali Khan debuts new short hair look, her fans love it. See pics

Spotted outside a hair salon, Sara Ali Khan was seen in new, shorter hairstyle. Check out her pics here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has been treating fans with throwback pictures of her Maldives holidays, was spotted with a short haircut Friday evening. She was spotted with the new haircut outside a hair salon in Juhu, Mumbai. She looked chic in denim shorts paired with a printed crop top and a light-coloured mask. She also wore large glasses.

Reacting to her new look, a fan commented on Instagram, "Short hair suits her." More fans called her 'pretty girl', 'stunning' and a 'hottiee'.

Sara Ali Khan outside a hair salon in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

After making her debut alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Kedarnath, Sara was seen Rohit Shetty's Simmba. She was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. During the pandemic, Coolie No 1, her film with Varun Dhawan, also premiered online.

Sara Ali Khan poses for shutterbugs. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently completed Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re which features her alongside Akshay Kumar and Tamil star Dhanush.

Also read: When Angad had to 'man up' and talk to Neha's parents about her pregnancy

She returned from her Maldives trip only recently. She enjoyed a family vacation in January where she was accompanied by Amrita and brother Ibrahim.

Earlier this week, Sara posted some throwback pictures from her recent vacation. Ibrahim could also be seen in the images. One image had them sipping on smoothies while another one showed the actor holding and sipping from two glasses, at one go. She captioned it: "They're all mine."

