Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic
- Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
Actor Sara Ali Khan has returned to India after her Maldives holiday but it looks like she can't get the tropical island nation out of her mind. On Wednesday, she shared throwback pictures from her recent vacation, some with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sharing some photos from their resort, Sara mentioned that the siblings are 'double trouble' together. One picture showed them sipping smoothies. In another solo photo, she is seeing sipping from two glasses, at one go. She captioned it: "They're all mine."
Sporting a beautiful floral print dress, Sara looked pretty as ever. It was Ibrahim who had a rather irritated look on his face.
Earlier in January, Sara accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother, were in Maldives for an extended holiday. She had been sharing enviable pictures of the sun, sand and deep blue sea from the tropical paradise, a favourite of Bollywood celebrities.
Prior to that, Sara had been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tamil star Dhanush. The team was spotted shooting at Agra's iconic Taj Mahal. Akshay was dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan while Sara was seen in Indian finery.
