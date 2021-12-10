Sara Ali Khan enjoys qawwali night at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah, sits on floor as she listens to Kun Faya Kun

Actor Sara Ali Khan who is currently promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re in Delhi, posted videos of herself enjoying qawwali at a dargah in Delhi.

In the videos shared by Sara on her Instagram Stories, she can be seen sitting at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, while qawwali singers around her sing, Kun Faya Kun, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Sara Ali Khan shares videos from Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi, (Instagram)

In the video, Sara is seen wearing dark green and purple ethnic attire as she swirls her hand to the beats while listening to the qawwali. She is also wearing a face mask with her Atrangi Re character's name 'Rinku' embroidered on it. In another video posted by her she wrote, “Jumma Mubarak. Rinku reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.”

Sara Ali Khan enjoys qawwali in Delhi. (Instagram)

In the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, Sara will be essaying the role of a Bihari girl named Rinku who is in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her lover (played by Akshay Kumar).

Earlier during the music launch of the film, Aanand revealed that the title of the movie was actually a gift from actor Salman Khan. He said, “The title was with us for a long time but jab hum register karne gaye toh pata chala ki woh Salman (Khan) bhai ke pass hai (The title of the film was with us for a long time but when we went to get it registered, we got to know that it was already registered by Salman Khan). But so nice of him he gave us the title.”

The film was announced last year but the shooting was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film was eventually completed earlier this year, 2021. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.