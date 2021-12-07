‘Nice of Salman Khan to give us Atrangi Re’: Aanand L Rai reveals story behind Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan’s film title

On Monday, Atrangi re cast and crew launched the music album of the film in Mumbai. During the conversation director, Aanand L Rai made a revelation about the title of the film.

When host Mandira Bedi asked what was the inspiration behind the name. Aanand replied, “The title was with us for a long time but jab hum register karne gaye toh pata chala ki woh Salman (Khan) bhai ke pass hai (The title of the film was with us for a long time but when we went to get it registered, we got to know that it was already registered by Salman Khan). But so nice of him he gave us the title.”

Talking about working with Aanand on the project at the music launch, Akshay Kumar said, “Aanand ji ko dekh ke mujhe apne bachpan ki yaad aati hai. Ekdum bachhe jaise hain. Rote hain, ladte hain, jhagadte hain, kuch smaay ke liye gussa ho jaate hain baat nahi karte hain phir khaate hain peete hain. Khaate time khana shirt pe gira dete hain. Bilkul bachhe jaise hain. Maza aata hai inko dekh ke inki kahaniyan sunte huye (Aanand Ji reminds me of my childhood. He is just like a kid, he cries, fights and gets angry and then he goes and eats food. He also spills food on himself while eating. I enjoy watching him, listening to his stories)."

The launch was attended by actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, along with director Aanand L Rai, composer AR Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, scriptwriter Himanshu Sharma and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

The film was announced last year but the shooting was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film was eventually completed on March 27, 2021. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December 2021