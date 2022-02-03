Sara Ali Khan gives hilarious weight loss tip to fan who loves pizza: ‘Eat some and not sara’

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan interacted with her fans on Instagram by answering their questions in an interactive session. One fan asked her for weight loss tip, and Sara's graphic answer was a hilarious one.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, one netizen asked for Sara's guidance on what to eat while trying to lose weight. The person asked, “Do I really have to stop eating pizza to lose weight (sic)?” Sara shared the question on her Instagram Stories with multiple-face video and wrote, “No you can have some but not Sara. And definitely not itna Sara.”

Sara Ali Khan answers a fan's question.

Sara had revealed during her debut on Koffee With Karan that she used to be 96 kgs at a point and losing weight was even more tough for her as she suffered from PCOD (Polycystic ovary disease). “I had PCOD. I still do. And because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did.” Her father Saif Ali Khan cut in and asked: “It had nothing to do with the pizzas you used to have?” Sara continued: “Of course it was. I ate a lot... but I also did have PCOD which made it very hard for me to lose weight.”

Sara started her weight loss journey while studying in Columbia University. “It took me about a year-and-half to lose that weight. So, I completed the remaining two years of my graduation in a year so that I can return and start working early. I was always a chubby girl, but after going to the States, for the first two years, I put on a lot of weight and then last year, I burned all those kilos there itself,” Sara said.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Last month, Sara was shooting in Indore for Laxman Utekar's film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi of The Family Man fame.

