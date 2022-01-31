Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her Gulmarg trip with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fan call them 'apne parents ki photocopy'

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. The pictures are from their Gulmarg vacation.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Icy breeze. Time to freeze. Iggy Potter I always tease. Stalking him to smile and say cheese. But I’m polite I always say please. So it’s all good, we at ease.”

In the first photo, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen sitting on their jet skis as they pose for the camera. In the next photo, Sara can be seen holding Ibrahim's hand as they got clicked. In other photos, Sara is seen posing with a friend.

One person commented on Sara's nose and wrote, “Laal naak ho gai (Your nose has turned red).” Another one said, “You look so beautiful.” While one wrote, “Sara ekdum Amrita ka young version lagti hai or Ibrahim to khair photocopy hai Saif ki. Apne parents ki photocopy (Sara looks like the younger version of her mother Amrita Singh, Ibrahim looks like Saif Ali Khan's photocopy. They look so much like their parents).”

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan and his first wife actor Amrita Singh's . The couple tied the knot in 1991 and got divorced in 2004. Saif later tied the knot with actor Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. For the last few weeks, Sara was shooting in Indore for Laxman Utekar's film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi of The Family Man fame. Laxman Utekar is known for his films Mimi (2021) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

