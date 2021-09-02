Sara Ali Khan introduces herself as man at airport fails to recognise her. Watch

Sara Ali Khan was spotted by photographers on Thursday morning as she arrived at the Mumbai airport with her mother Amrita Singh. They requested Sara to pose for pictures as she stood in line to enter the terminal. A passenger, who stood behind her in the queue, did not know who she was.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Sara could be seen introducing herself as the man behind her asked her what her name was. She wore a mask on her face for protection against Covid-19.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the video of Sara. “She is so humble. Very well brought up girl. God bless her,” one wrote, while others used ‘down-to-earth’ and ‘sweetheart’ to describe her.





Sara just returned from a getaway in Ladakh with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. She documented the trip on Instagram by sharing regular pictures and videos, much to the delight of her fans.

Last month, Sara was seen in the Discovery+ original Mission Frontline, in which she performed vigorous drills and trained with the Veerangana force, an all-women commando unit of India.

Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in December 2018 with Kedarnath. She has also starred in Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. She will be seen next in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, wrapped up in March and she commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post.

Sara thanked Aanand for his ‘unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan (tour) and delicious khana (food)’, among other things. She called Dhanush ‘helpful, motivating and inspiring’, and thanked him for introducing her to ‘amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food’. “And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir,” she wrote about Akshay.

