Sara Ali Khan lifts bestie with her hands, fan says 'these two are super cute'. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan is not just fit, she is strong too. A video of the actor lifting her bestie, also called Sara, was shared by the actor as her Instagram Stories.

The video shows Sara Ali Khan, wearing a bring printed short dress, picking up her friend with both her hands and lifting her up. The friend has her hands around the actor's neck for support as the actor says: "Sara, just try." Her hapless friend is heard saying: "Put me down."

The caption with the video clip reads: "Dead weights or dead lifts." Sara posted more pictures as well. The video was shared on paparazzo account as well, on which fans had commented. One of them wrote: "These two are super cute."

A day before, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures from her visit to Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati in Assam. Posting a string of pictures of herself standing in front of the temple, she had written: "#Peace #gratitude #blessed." She was dressed in a white ethnic suit.

Sara Ali Khan with her friends.

In February 2021, Sara had paid a visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah along with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. She had even shared a few photos of them from her visit, wishing friends, 'Jumma Mubarak'.

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film's shoot was wrapped in March this year. Sharing her feelings, Sara had written on Instagram: "That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

Last year, Sara saw her film Coolie No 1 release on digital platform. Sadly, it could not make a dent and fizzled out. The David Dhawan film starred Varun Dhawan opposite Sara and was a remake of his own 90s hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)﻿