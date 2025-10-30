Interview | Sara Ali Khan on dealing with trolling: ‘When it gets personal, I try not to let it in’

For Sara Ali Khan, life in the spotlight comes with its fair share of scrutiny – and she’s learned to take it in her stride. The actor admits that facing constant trolling and criticism isn’t easy, especially when it turns personal or seems aimed at tearing her down. But over time, Sara says she’s developed mental filters that help her block out the noise and focus on what truly matters. Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in projects such as Sky Force and Metro… In Dino.

On dealing with trolling

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on to feature in a range of films including Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

In an industry driven by public opinion, facing constant criticism and trolling is far from easy.

“It’s definitely not easy when you’re a public figure, opinions come at you from all directions, invited or not. But over time, I’ve learned to build a bit of a mental filter,” Sara tells us when asked if she has made a mental filter to separate constructive criticism about your work from destructive noise or trolling.

The 30-year-old continues, “It’s definitely not easy when you’re a public figure, opinions come at you from all directions, invited or not. But over time, I’ve learned to build a bit of a mental filter. I remind myself that constructive criticism is about the work and it helps me grow, learn, and improve. I really value that.”

“But when it gets personal, or when the intention feels like it’s to bring you down rather than lift you up, I try not to let it in. I’ve realised that not everyone knows you, and not everyone needs to. What matters most is staying connected to who I am, my values, my intentions, and the people who know me off-screen,” says Sara, who endorses ITC Fiama brand.

Here, Sara admits that there are days when it all affects her, and she embraces that emotion too. In fact, she looks at her family to find her calm.

“Honestly, as a human, some days things affect me more than I’d like. And that’s okay. But I always come back to my work, my family, my routine, my friends and things that keep me real and rooted. At the end of the day, if you’re proud of the work you’re doing and growing along the way, that’s what truly matters,” asserts the actor.

On allowing herself to other emotions

Sara is known for her vibrant and positive public persona, but she insists there’s no pressure to constantly appear cheerful. The actor admits she allows herself to have off days and even indulge in what she calls her “mini-drama” moments.

“I am at most times, high energy, but trust me, I have my off days too! We are all human, but I’ve learned it’s totally okay to feel anxious and sad,” she says.

What’s her strategy? “Well, I let myself have a mini drama moment, vent to my diary or friends, binge a comfort show, and then get back to sparkling. Life’s more fun when you don’t bottle up your emotions, and honestly, it makes the happy moments feel even sweeter,” adds Sara, who was most recently seen in projects such as Sky Force and Metro… In Dino.