Sara Ali Khan pulls up fan for wanting selfie amid pandemic, asks 'what are you doing?' Watch video
- Sara Ali Khan schooled a fan on appropriate behaviour amid the pandemic as he tried to take a selfie with the actor. Watch video.
Actor Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are back in Mumbai. They were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. In a video, Sara is seen asking a selfie-seeking fan to behave in a responsible manner and be mindful of social distancing amid the pandemic.
Sara and her family were reportedly in the Maldives. In the video, as Sara walks towards her car, a man approaches her for a selfie. His mask is pulled down till his chin. Sara is in a mask and also has a face shield on. Seeing the man approach her, Sara says with folded hands: "Kya kar rahen hai? Aap yeh bilkul mat kijiye. Yeh nahi karna chahiye (What are you doing? You shouldn't be doing this, please don't do it)." She then entered a waiting car and waved to the paparazzi.
Sara is seen in a blue off-shoulder dress, while Ibrahim can be seen in a blue and white striped shirt. Amrita is in a white chudidar kameez combination.
Many Bollywood celebrities were criticised online for posting pictures from exotic locations like the Maldives, Goa and other places, when there was a raging pandemic back home. Author Shobhaa De in an Instagram post asked celebrities to keep things private and not post pictures, if they happened to be on a holiday.
Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of the 1990s hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. She also shot for her film Atrangi Re, after the government had relaxed rules around September-October last year.