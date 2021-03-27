Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan recalls breaking down, eating South Indian food with Dhanush, 'stalking' Akshay Kumar as Atrangi Re wraps
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan recalls breaking down, eating South Indian food with Dhanush, 'stalking' Akshay Kumar as Atrangi Re wraps

Sara Ali Khan joined Akshay Kumar to mark the wrap of Atrangi Re. The actor shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets and penned a note addressed to director Aanand L Rai, and co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan marks the wrap of Atrangi Re by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets.

After Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and celebrated the wrap of Atrangi Re. The actor, who stars with Akshay and Dhanush in the Aanand L Rai directorial, shared a gallery of unseen photos from the sets of the movie and marked the end of the shoot. She shared a picture featuring the three leading stars posing together.

In another picture, Sara was seen leaning on the director's chair while admiring him. The actor was also seen sharing a laugh with him in a picture from the post. She also shared a picture posing with Akshay. In one of the pictures, she was teary-eyed and Aanand tried to console her. Akshay was also in the frame, focusing on the monitor.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shraddha screams 'nahi' after children try to throw water balloons at her, watch

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor posts special birthday message for boyfriend Milind

Akshay Kumar wraps Atrangi Re, shares a new picture of his role in the movie

Aamir's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend as they enjoy movie night

Sharing the pictures, Sara said, "That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad (after one year) Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

Addressing Dhanush, Sara said, "thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

She also penned a note addressing Akshay. "And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir," she said.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar holds the King card in new Atrangi Re pic, thanks Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush as he wraps filming

Atrangi Re began filming in early 2020. However, owing to the pandemic, the shoot came to a standstill. Following the ease of the lockdown, the shooting resumed. Akshay and Sara, along with the crew, were spotted at Taj Mahal in December last year where they were shooting for the same. Atrangi Re marks Sara's fifth movie, after Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No. 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan akshay kumar dhanush atrangi re

Related Stories

bollywood

Not just dad Saif Ali Khan's side, Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood royalty through Amrita Singh too

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:02 PM IST
bollywood

Rohit Saraf tests positive for Covid-19 'despite the precautions', is in isolation

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:45 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP