Sara Ali Khan recalls breaking down, eating South Indian food with Dhanush, 'stalking' Akshay Kumar as Atrangi Re wraps

After Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and celebrated the wrap of Atrangi Re. The actor, who stars with Akshay and Dhanush in the Aanand L Rai directorial, shared a gallery of unseen photos from the sets of the movie and marked the end of the shoot. She shared a picture featuring the three leading stars posing together.

In another picture, Sara was seen leaning on the director's chair while admiring him. The actor was also seen sharing a laugh with him in a picture from the post. She also shared a picture posing with Akshay. In one of the pictures, she was teary-eyed and Aanand tried to console her. Akshay was also in the frame, focusing on the monitor.

Sharing the pictures, Sara said, "That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad (after one year) Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

Addressing Dhanush, Sara said, "thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

She also penned a note addressing Akshay. "And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir," she said.

Atrangi Re began filming in early 2020. However, owing to the pandemic, the shoot came to a standstill. Following the ease of the lockdown, the shooting resumed. Akshay and Sara, along with the crew, were spotted at Taj Mahal in December last year where they were shooting for the same. Atrangi Re marks Sara's fifth movie, after Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No. 1.