Independence Day special: Sara Ali Khan wants freedom from judgement towards women and female actors

Keeping the Indian tricolour close to her heart in the form of a dupatta, actor Sara Ali Khan, 28, represents the youth of India — aware, educated, confident — as we chat with her after an exclusive Independence Day photoshoot. “India is a democracy and the first step is recognising that you should always have the freedom of choice. That, for me, is at the heart of independence. As a youth of this country, I want the freedom to choose what I want. I feel everyone’s opinion should be respected,” she says. Also read: Sara Ali Khan turns a freedom fighter clad in khadi saree. Watch Ae Watan Mere Watan teaser

Actor Sara Ali Khan poses for HT City exclusively on the 75th Independence Day. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Are if we, as a society, are there yet, or are somewhere close, and she responds, “I don’t think it (freedom of choice and opinion) is a destination; it is a journey. You can always grow and have more equality, more diversity and more respect.”

What we need independence from

Actor Sara Ali Khan exclusively for HT City. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“Judgement,” says Khan, adding, “I am a female actor and I believe we have come a long way, but still have a long way to go. From judging women to actors, there’s always so much judgement in our country. I would like independence from these stereotypes.”

Not just another holiday

Khan will be seen essaying the role of a freedom fighter in the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. “I just finished shooting for the film. There are so many facets of our Indian history, especially the freedom struggle, which we don’t understand. It is not just the freedom fighters we may not know about, it was a generation of sacrifice, bravery and constant endeavour. It is not just one day. I feel 365 days are too less to celebrate and be thankful and grateful for what we have as a country today,” she ends

