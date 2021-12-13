Sara Ali Khan reveals dad Saif Ali Khan's reaction to her working with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan revealed her dad, actor Saif Ali Khan, was all praise for Akshay Kumar after he learnt that she and Akshay are working together in Atrangi Re.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have worked on a number of movies together. These include Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Aarzoo. They were last seen together in 2008's Tashan.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama about Saif's thoughts on Akshay as a co-star, Sara said, “(Saif) said that (Akshay) is great and had a blast working with him and I am sure I will too.” Sharing her own experience of working with Akshay, Sara added, “Outstanding. I think that he is such a superstar and he has such great presence and has such outstanding energy but the coolest thing is that he’s so humble. I never felt like I was working with India’s biggest superstar. He was just so relatable and relaxed and so easy to work with.”

Sara has been busy promoting Atrangi Re with Akshay and Dhanush. She has been sharing videos of her dancing to the song Chaka Chak with different stars, including Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and Madhuri Dixit. The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Atrangi Re marks Sara's first film with both the leading actors and filmmaker Aanand L Rai. She began filming for the movie shortly after Love Aaj Kal released last year and received poor reviews.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Sara said that the failure of the Imtiaz Ali directorial affected her confidence while shooting for Atrangi Re. However, Aanand helped her regain confidence. “During one of our early days, Aanand sir told me, ‘Tu hil gayi hogi Love Aaj Kal ke baad (You must be shaken after Love Aaj Kal), but you have to play on the front foot.’ My mom [Amrita Singh] made sure that Kedarnath [2018] and Simmba’s [2018] success did not affect my behaviour on Love Aaj Kal’s set. So it’s only right that the failure of this shouldn’t affect Atrangi Re. It’s harder to forget a failure than the high of a success, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she said.