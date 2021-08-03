Sara Ali Khan shares new video with an apology to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh: ‘Naak kaat di maine’

Sara Ali Khan dropped a new video on Instagram and in her caption, she apologised to her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine,” she wrote. She played on the phrase ‘naak kaat di’, which could mean to lose face but also, in literal terms, to injure one’s nose.

In the video, Sara had an adhesive bandage on her nose as she started telling a knock-knock joke. “Knock-knock, who’s there? Knock… Who?” she asked. She then removed the bandage to reveal her bleeding nose and said, “More like, knock out.”

Concerned fans flooded the comments section and asked if she was alright. “Keise lag gai meri sara ko (How did my Sara get hurt),” one asked. Many also asked her to ‘take care’ and ‘get well soon’.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath on December 7, 2018 and followed it up with Simmba, which released the same month. She was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, which also marked her digital debut.

Up next, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, finished shooting in March. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on the occasion.

“That’s a film wrap. Ek saal baad (one year later). Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team,” she wrote.

Sara also gave a shout-out to Akshay and Dhanush. She wrote, “@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots). And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir.”