Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan shares new video with an apology to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh: ‘Naak kaat di maine’
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan shares new video with an apology to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh: ‘Naak kaat di maine’

Sara Ali Khan posted a new video on Instagram, which led to concerned fans sending her get-well-soon wishes. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan mentioned her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, in a new Instagram post.

Sara Ali Khan dropped a new video on Instagram and in her caption, she apologised to her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine,” she wrote. She played on the phrase ‘naak kaat di’, which could mean to lose face but also, in literal terms, to injure one’s nose.

In the video, Sara had an adhesive bandage on her nose as she started telling a knock-knock joke. “Knock-knock, who’s there? Knock… Who?” she asked. She then removed the bandage to reveal her bleeding nose and said, “More like, knock out.”

Concerned fans flooded the comments section and asked if she was alright. “Keise lag gai meri sara ko (How did my Sara get hurt),” one asked. Many also asked her to ‘take care’ and ‘get well soon’.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath on December 7, 2018 and followed it up with Simmba, which released the same month. She was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, which also marked her digital debut.

Up next, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, finished shooting in March. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on the occasion.

“That’s a film wrap. Ek saal baad (one year later). Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team,” she wrote.

Also read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi reacts to being called ‘cunningly smart’ over comments on Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sara also gave a shout-out to Akshay and Dhanush. She wrote, “@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots). And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan saif ali khan amrita singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan stuns in sultry monochrome photoshoot, see pics here

UPDATED ON JUL 29, 2021 08:13 AM IST
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan reacts as fan says she loves Sara Ali Khan more than Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP