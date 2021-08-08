Sara Ali Khan shares pic of 'yummy dinner' fed to her by 'mummy' Manish Malhotra. See here

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture from the dinner party she attended at designer Manish Malhotra's house along with her mother, Amrita Singh. Sara took to Instagram to thank Manish for hosting them, and also posted a picture of the 'yummy dinner' that they had.

"Thank you for the yummy dinner and the lovely evening," she captioned a picture on Instagram Stories on Saturday. It showed Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh posing with Manish Malhotra and stylist Ami Patel. She also shared a picture of their thali meal, which seemed to include items such as daal, a few sabzis, roti, rice, chicken, and other dishes. She wrote in her caption that "Mummy was Manish Malhotra."

Manish Malhotra poses with Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Manish often hosts lavish dinner parties for his Bollywood friends. In July, he hosted sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and shared pictures of the get-together. Before that, 'glam girls' Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Esha Deol came together at Manish's house for a dinner party, pictures of which Maheep shared online. Manish also hosted Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for lunch.

It was also recently reported that the fashion designer is poised to make his directorial debut with a Dharma Productions film.

Sara, the daughter of Amrita and her ex-husband Saif Ali Khan, made her acting debut with 2018's Kedarnath, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has followed it up with three poorly-reviewed films -- Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty; Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali; and Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. Each of the three movies featured some of the biggest male actors in the new generation of Hindi cinema stars, such as Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Varun Dhawan.