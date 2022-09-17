Sara Ali Khan shares pics from girls' night out, says 'the boys crashed' their get-together

Actor Sara Ali Khan gave a glimpse into her 'girls night out', which she revealed was crashed by 'the boys'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara posted a picture in which she posed with her two friends – Ahilya Mehta and Mili Sanwalka. In the photo, the trio smiled for the camera as they twinned in black outfits. Sara wore a black top and denim pants with heels. She captioned the photo, "Girls night out (woman and dancing girl emojis)." (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan revisits her looks from Kedarnath)

In the next picture, Sara, Ahilya and Mili posed with their friends as they stood near a window. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "The boys crashed (collision symbol emoji)." All of them smiled and posed together. Sara also tagged her friends.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara posted pictures with her friends.

Earlier this month, Sara had shared a glimpse of her game night with friends. Taking to Instagram Stories, she had treated fans with a boomerang video with her friends. She used 'games night' and 'we built this city' stickers. Sara also tagged her friends. The video featured a board game with a hand rolling the dice. The actor played a Cantan game with her friends.

On Instagram, Sara often shares posts giving her fans a sneak peek into her life. She is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh. Recently, she repeated the outfit that she wore in her debut film Kedarnath. Sharing the picture in which she held a photo of a still from the film, Sara wrote, "Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe. Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving."

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath released in 2018 and Sara was seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also featured in Love Aaj Kal, Simmba, Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re. Sara has several projects in the pipeline including Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

