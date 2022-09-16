Sara Ali Khan revisits her looks from Kedarnath, says 'repeating is the closest to reliving'

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared picture in which she can be seen repeating her wardrobe from her film, Kedarnath. In the post, she can be seen holding a cardboard with her picture from Kedarnath. She wore an orange salwar with purple kameez and heavy earrings. She smiled while recreating her style from the film. The film was also the debut of Sara Ali Khan. (Also read: 2 years of Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was very troubled during shoot’, felt ‘lost’ after release)

She captioned the picture, “Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe (purple heart). Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving." One of her fans wrote, “It is just perfect.” Another fan wrote, “U nailed both look.” Other fan commented, “Your beauty cannot be expressed by a sentence. You are so cute and beautiful.” Many of her fans posted heart emojis for Sara's smile.

Sara Ali Khan daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan and made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead. The film tells the story of two lovers - a Muslim pithoo (porter) and a Hindu woman - whose romance is tested by her bigoted parents and the wrath of nature.

In 2021, Kedarnath completed three years. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor had shared a picture with Sushant and wrote a note on Instagram. "It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T."

Sara Ali Khan will soon be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON