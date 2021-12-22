Sara Ali Khan stuns Karan Johar by revealing she rehearsed Chaka Chak in his bathroom: 'It had a huge mirror'

Sara Ali Khan left Karan Johar stunned after she revealed she rehearsed for the song Chaka Chak, from her movie Atrangi Re, in his bathroom. The actor revealed she was rehearsing for the song in his Goa house during the lockdown.

Over the past few weeks, Sara Ali Khan has been seen performing the hookstep of Chaka Chak with numerous stars in the industry. These include Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and even Madhuri Dixit. Karan, on Koffee Shots With Karan, informed Dhanush that he first heard the song when Sara was rehearsing for the video during the lockdown.

“Why I know about the song, or rather when I heard it first (was when) we were in Goa together. Sara would come to where I would stay to rehearse. She had her dance choreographer, assistant with him... Wasn't that the same song?” Karan said. Sara responded in affirmation. “So when I heard this song, I said, 'Oh my god, this is the song she was rehearsing for and very diligently every day,” Karan continued.

Sara then added, “In your bathroom.” She continued, “I didn't want to tell you this but now I guess I can. Your room's mirror was very small but the bathroom had a huge mirror.” Karan asked, “You were Chaka Chak-ing in my bathroom?”

The Simmba star also revealed that the song was among the first footage shot after lockdown eased in India, in 2020. “We'd been in lockdown for six months and it's the first thing that one did after lockdown. Also, I haven't really been to Madhurai before or really anywhere in the south properly. So I think being there, kind of experiencing that world, the way the song is shot, doing my first solo song, I think all of that was probably very interesting,” she said.

During the same chat, Sara also revealed that Akshay pranked her several times. On the day Sara and Dhanush shot for Koffee Shots With Karan, Sara revealed, Akshay gave her ‘prasad’ which turned out to be garlic. “Akshay sir said prasad le le, prasad le le and he gave me something and it was garlic. Is that a nice thing to do? Akshay sir, why did you do this?” Sara said.

In Atrangi Re, Sara plays the role of Rinku who is torn between her love for Dhanush and Akshay Kumar's characters. A pocket of the internet has called pairing Sara and Akshay pairing odd. Addressing it, Sara told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “Mujhe bohot zyada achcha laga (I felt very good) because ultimately, I think curiosity sells. Aur agar film dekh ke aapko laga ki yaar yeh kya hai, toh hum jeet gaye (And if you watch our film and think ‘what is this’, then it is a win for us).”

