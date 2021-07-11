Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan visits Assam's Kamakhya Temple, calls herself 'blessed'
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan visits Assam's Kamakhya Temple, calls herself 'blessed'

Sara Ali Khan has shared a bunch of pictures from her visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. See her pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from Kamakhya Temple.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a bunch of pictures from Assam. Sara made a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and shared pictures from the same.

In the photos, Sara is seen posing at the temple, wearing a white kurta pyjama and the traditional Assamese gamosa. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

She captioned her post, "#Peace #gratitude #blessed." Sara's fans showered her with love on her post. "Love from assam," wrote a fan. "Welcome to Assam," wrote another.

Kamakhya temple was closed for many days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The entry of devotees was reportedly restricted till June 30.

In February 2021, Sara had paid a visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah along with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. She had even shared a few lovely clicks of herself with mother from her visit, wishing friends, 'Jumma Mubarak'.

Sara was last seen in last year's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali but did not receive positive reaction from critics or audience.

Sara's upcoming projects include Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. Recently, Sara took to Instagram to share a picture of her, clicked by Akshay, when they were working together on the movie. The film wrapped up shoot in March and Sara marked the day with a long note on all her co-stars from the movie.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu makes Harshvardhan Rane giggle during intimate scene shoot in Haseen Dillruba BTS video. Watch

"That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team," she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan kamakhya temple

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan shares pic clicked by 'Akshay Kumar Sir' on Atrangi Re sets, fans are in love

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:52 PM IST
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh look like sisters in this throwback pic shared by Saba Ali Khan

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 05:33 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP