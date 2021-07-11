Sara Ali Khan visits Assam's Kamakhya Temple, calls herself 'blessed'

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a bunch of pictures from Assam. Sara made a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and shared pictures from the same.

In the photos, Sara is seen posing at the temple, wearing a white kurta pyjama and the traditional Assamese gamosa. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

She captioned her post, "#Peace #gratitude #blessed." Sara's fans showered her with love on her post. "Love from assam," wrote a fan. "Welcome to Assam," wrote another.

Kamakhya temple was closed for many days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The entry of devotees was reportedly restricted till June 30.

In February 2021, Sara had paid a visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah along with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. She had even shared a few lovely clicks of herself with mother from her visit, wishing friends, 'Jumma Mubarak'.

Sara was last seen in last year's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali but did not receive positive reaction from critics or audience.

Sara's upcoming projects include Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. Recently, Sara took to Instagram to share a picture of her, clicked by Akshay, when they were working together on the movie. The film wrapped up shoot in March and Sara marked the day with a long note on all her co-stars from the movie.

"That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team," she wrote.