Sara Ali Khan wants Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh at her ‘swayamvar’, Karan Johar warns her: ‘Wives are watching’. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan has revealed the four men she would want in her swayamvar (an ancient practice during which a woman chose her husband from a group of suitors). A new clip shared by Disney+ Hotstar on Instagram shows Sara and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush catching up with filmmaker Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee With Karan.

In the video, Karan Johar asks Sara Ali Khan, "Name four people that you would want in your swayamvar." She replied, "Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan. " Ranveer is married to actor Deepika Padukone and Vicky recently tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif. Varun and Natasha Dalal got married earlier this year.

Laughing at her answer, Karan said, "All these wives are watching, I'm just telling you." Sara replied, "And hopefully the husbands are also." Dhanush laughed and reacted with a surprised expression.

Karan also asked Dhanush if he was excited as it was his first time on the show. He replied, "I'm very excited. I speak very less. I'm very shy. So, I don't know how much I can add to your show. But I'm looking forward to having some fun."

He was also asked what would he do if he woke up one morning as his father-in-law, megastar Rajinikanth. Dhanush responded, "Stay as Rajini sir." The actor is married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya.

During the buzzer segment of the show, Sara and Dhanush were asked about Instagram trends. While Sara instantly completed the song lyrics, "Let's skip to the best part", Dhanush shrugged his shoulder. Karan then asked the duo to name five filmmakers from South film industry. As Dhanush smiled and kept on hitting the buzzer, Sara made a sad face.

Sara and Dhanush will feature together in Atrangi Re alongside actor Akshay Kumar. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It will release on December 24 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is about Rinku (Sara) and her relationship with Vishu (Dhanush), with whom she is forcibly married. The film is also a love triangle as Rinku has a lover, Sajjad (Akshay).

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sara spoke about a section of people finding her pairing with Akshay odd. Akshay and Sara share an age gap of 28 years. “Mujhe bohot zyada achcha laga (I felt very good) because ultimately, I think curiosity sells. Aur agar film dekh ke aapko laga ki yaar yeh kya hai, toh hum jeet gaye (And if you watch our film and think ‘what is this’, then it is a win for us),” she had said.

