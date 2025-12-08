Sara Arjun's emotional ode leaves Dhurandhar co star Ranveer Singh teary eyed: 'Bus kar pagli, rulaegi!'

Young actor Sara Arjun, who made her big-screen debut in Hindi alongside Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, shared a deeply heartfelt note dedicated to the Bollywood star. In the lengthy message, Sara praised Ranveer not just for his craft but also for his kindness, warmth, and unwavering support throughout the film’s journey. Sara Arjun praised Ranveer Singh's empathy, humility, and dedication, calling him her favourite co-actor.

Sara Arjun pays tribute to Ranveer Singh in a long post

Addressing him as “Dearest Ranveer,” Sara wrote that no words could truly capture the impact he had on her. Calling him “limitless, fearless, fierce,” she described him as the kind of actor who is both superhuman in talent and profoundly human in nature.

She wrote about witnessing his empathy and generosity every day, sharing that he never behaved like a senior but led with sincerity and genuine care. “The most beautiful thing about you is your willingness to be that person for everyone who lifts, who holds, who encourages, who protects,” she wrote, adding that his joy for others’ success often felt bigger than their own.

Sara also expressed deep gratitude for the way Ranveer supported her without being asked, showing up, paying attention, and choosing kindness over hierarchy. “Through you, I saw that true success walks hand in hand with humility,” she wrote.

Reflecting on their work in Dhurandhar, she said Ranveer poured his soul into the film, elevating not just each scene but everyone around him. She called Ranveer her “favourite co-actor,” adding “It is an honour to be debuting with you. Mere sher! Sab log mehroom ho gaye hain aapko dekh kar.”

Sara ended her message by saying she is proud of him and thrilled to see the world celebrate him the way he deserves.

Ranveer Singh, known for his humour and heartfelt warmth, responded to her emotional tribute in classic Ranveer fashion. “Bus kar, pagli… rulaegi! (Will you make me cry now?) Enjoy this moment! The world is yours! Nothing can stop you! You are blessed! When you win, I win!” he wrote.

Dhurandhar's box office performance

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its victorious run at the box office. The film has already crossed the ₹100-crore mark in India within its opening weekend and has raked in around ₹140 crore worldwide. With strong word-of-mouth, a gripping storyline, and standout performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, the film is emerging as one of the season’s biggest theatrical successes. Fans and critics alike are crediting the film’s momentum to its intense drama, stylised action, and powerful character arcs.