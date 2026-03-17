Sarke Chunar backlash intensifies as Onir criticises rubbish lyrics: ‘And censor board is busy naming Ghooskhor Pandat’

Responding to a social media post asking why the song was available to all age groups on YouTube, Onir criticised the board, suggesting it was focusing on less significant issues instead. He also referred to the controversy surrounding the film Ghooskhor Pandat, whose title was recently changed after objections. Onir wrote, “And the Censor board is busy with the naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat. Strange country we are becoming… opposing Valentine’s Day celebration, interfaith marriage/celebration while ok with this rubbish.”

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt , has sparked a strong backlash on social media over its lyrics and visuals. The controversy began after the lyrical video of the track went viral, with many users calling it “vulgar” and criticising its suggestive tone and double meanings. As the debate grew online, filmmaker Onir questioned the Censor Board's role in allowing such content to be widely accessible.

His comment also referenced the controversy around Ghooskhor Pandat, the earlier title of an upcoming film starring Manoj Bajpayee, which was changed following objections from sections of the Brahmin community and legal pressure. The song in question is set in a dance bar and features Nora Fatehi performing the lyrics, with Sanjay performing suggestive dance steps. While the visuals had already drawn attention, the release of the lyrical video intensified the debate, shifting focus to the song’s wording.

Armaan Malik strongly criticised the lyrics Singer Armaan Malik also reacted strongly, criticising the lyrics. He wrote, “This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.” In another post, he added, “I am genuinely at a loss for words. Wish I could unhear it.”

The track, sung by Mangli with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music by Arjun Janya, is part of KD: The Devil, starring Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Directed by Prem, the film is a period action drama set in the 1970s underworld. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages for a pan-India audience on April 30.