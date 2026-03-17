Sarke Chunar backlash intensifies as Onir criticises rubbish lyrics: ‘And censor board is busy naming Ghooskhor Pandat’
The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil faces backlash for its lyrics and visuals, prompting criticism of the censor board.
The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has sparked a strong backlash on social media over its lyrics and visuals. The controversy began after the lyrical video of the track went viral, with many users calling it “vulgar” and criticising its suggestive tone and double meanings. As the debate grew online, filmmaker Onir questioned the Censor Board's role in allowing such content to be widely accessible.
Onir reacts to Sarke Chunar's ‘rubbish’ lyrics
Responding to a social media post asking why the song was available to all age groups on YouTube, Onir criticised the board, suggesting it was focusing on less significant issues instead. He also referred to the controversy surrounding the film Ghooskhor Pandat, whose title was recently changed after objections. Onir wrote, “And the Censor board is busy with the naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat. Strange country we are becoming… opposing Valentine’s Day celebration, interfaith marriage/celebration while ok with this rubbish.”
His comment also referenced the controversy around Ghooskhor Pandat, the earlier title of an upcoming film starring Manoj Bajpayee, which was changed following objections from sections of the Brahmin community and legal pressure. The song in question is set in a dance bar and features Nora Fatehi performing the lyrics, with Sanjay performing suggestive dance steps. While the visuals had already drawn attention, the release of the lyrical video intensified the debate, shifting focus to the song’s wording.
Armaan Malik strongly criticised the lyrics
Singer Armaan Malik also reacted strongly, criticising the lyrics. He wrote, “This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.” In another post, he added, “I am genuinely at a loss for words. Wish I could unhear it.”
The track, sung by Mangli with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music by Arjun Janya, is part of KD: The Devil, starring Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Directed by Prem, the film is a period action drama set in the 1970s underworld. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages for a pan-India audience on April 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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