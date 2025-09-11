Satish Shah wants 'boycott' of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 game after Operation Sindoor: 'Lost respect for the team'

Veteran actor Satish Shah has asked fans to "strictly boycott" the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Satish also tweeted that he has "lost respect for" the Indian cricket team. Satish Shah talked about India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match.(Sunil Khandare)

Satish Shah wants boycott of India-Pak Asia Cup 2025 match

On Wednesday evening, Satish wrote on X, "I sincerely urge every patriot true Indian to strictly boycott India/Pakistan match. Just switch of the TV. I have lost respect for our team for sure." The match is scheduled to take place on September 14.

Internet reacts to Satish Shah tweet

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Why you lost respect for the team, its not the team that has decided, its the BCCI." "There are better things to watch for sure," read a comment. A X user said, "Its not about the team, its about the Management and the Govt who granted permission to participate." A tweet read, "The team has a contract, players cannot violate a contract."

About India-Pak tension, Operation Sindoor

Satish's comment comes months after Operation Sindoor. The operation was carried out in the early hours of May 7 this year to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack in April left 26 civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor led to a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that was halted after an understanding was reached between the two sides on May 10.

India and Pakistan were at loggerheads after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor. Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

About Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025, which began on Tuesday in the UAE, saw India defeat the UAE in their first game on Wednesday. India is set to face Pakistan in their group encounter on September 14 in Dubai. The two countries have largely only met in international tournaments over the last 15 years, playing no Test series and almost no bilateral series due to political tensions.