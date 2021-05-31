Satyadeep Misra's pic from Mukteshwar catches ex-wife Aditi Rao Hydari, Masaba Gupta's attention

On Monday, Satyadeep Misra took to Instagram and shared a picture with his furry friend. The picture, taken in Mukteshwar, featuring his pet Mila resting on his chest. The actor, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black shirt with thin-framed glasses completing his look.

He captured the adorable moment and shared it with the caption, "Mila (heart emoji) Mukteshwar (heart emoji) Mush." His ex-wife Aditi Rao Hydari took to the comments section and wrote, "Uffoooooo" with a smiling face with halo emoji. Satyadeep's rumoured girlfriend, fashion designer Masaba Gupta 'liked' the picture. Her mother, actor Neena Gupta, and filmmaker Karan Johar were also among those who liked the picture.

It was reported that Aditi married Satyadeep in 2007 when she was 21, but the couple parted ways in 2013. The Padmaavat star has been private about her personal life. Asked about her failed marriage in a 2017 interview, Aditi told Hindustan Times, "I haven't talked about it in the past and there's a reason I don't want to talk about it even now. Somehow, I don't think that (discussing) personal stuff - in terms of which family I come from or where I grew up - all that is not important as actors. We have to be transparent and we need to take on whatever is given to us, and we need not talk about our private life in open."

Meanwhile, Satyadeep is rumoured to be dating Masaba. They spent much of the Covid-19 lockdown last year together in Goa. He featured in her ‘work from home’ pictures as well. Satyadeep also played Masaba's fictional husband in the semi-autobiographical Netflix series, Masaba Masaba.

Also read: Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have ₹10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book

Satyadeep has now accompanied Masaba to Mukteshwar, where Neena is staying with her husband Vivek Mehra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON