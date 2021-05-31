Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Satyadeep Misra's pic from Mukteshwar catches ex-wife Aditi Rao Hydari, Masaba Gupta's attention
Satyadeep Misra poses with his pet dog.
Satyadeep Misra poses with his pet dog.
bollywood

Satyadeep Misra's pic from Mukteshwar catches ex-wife Aditi Rao Hydari, Masaba Gupta's attention

  • Actor Satyadeep Misra shared a picture with his dog on Instagram, on Monday. The picture received love from Aditi Rao Hydari, Masaba Gupta and others.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 06:24 PM IST

On Monday, Satyadeep Misra took to Instagram and shared a picture with his furry friend. The picture, taken in Mukteshwar, featuring his pet Mila resting on his chest. The actor, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black shirt with thin-framed glasses completing his look.

He captured the adorable moment and shared it with the caption, "Mila (heart emoji) Mukteshwar (heart emoji) Mush." His ex-wife Aditi Rao Hydari took to the comments section and wrote, "Uffoooooo" with a smiling face with halo emoji. Satyadeep's rumoured girlfriend, fashion designer Masaba Gupta 'liked' the picture. Her mother, actor Neena Gupta, and filmmaker Karan Johar were also among those who liked the picture.

It was reported that Aditi married Satyadeep in 2007 when she was 21, but the couple parted ways in 2013. The Padmaavat star has been private about her personal life. Asked about her failed marriage in a 2017 interview, Aditi told Hindustan Times, "I haven't talked about it in the past and there's a reason I don't want to talk about it even now. Somehow, I don't think that (discussing) personal stuff - in terms of which family I come from or where I grew up - all that is not important as actors. We have to be transparent and we need to take on whatever is given to us, and we need not talk about our private life in open."

Meanwhile, Satyadeep is rumoured to be dating Masaba. They spent much of the Covid-19 lockdown last year together in Goa. He featured in her ‘work from home’ pictures as well. Satyadeep also played Masaba's fictional husband in the semi-autobiographical Netflix series, Masaba Masaba.

Also read: Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have 10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book

Satyadeep has now accompanied Masaba to Mukteshwar, where Neena is staying with her husband Vivek Mehra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
masaba gupta aditi rao hydari satyadeep misra + 1 more

Related Stories

Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
bollywood

Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Satyadeep Misra has an 'early AM stalker' and it is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Masaba Gupta. See the sneaky photo she took of him.
READ FULL STORY
Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta are rumoured to be dating.
Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta are rumoured to be dating.
bollywood

Masaba Gupta’s rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra shares sneak peek of Masaba Gupta’s ‘work from home’ as they quarantine in Goa

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2020 03:22 PM IST
Actor Satyadeep Misra and designer Masaba Gupta are quarantining together in Goa. On Monday, he shared pictures of her ‘work from home’ mode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.