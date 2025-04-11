Saugandh actor Shanthi Priya ‘breaks beauty standards’ as she shaves her head; poses in late husband's blazer

Actor Shanthi Priya, who made her Hindi film debut with Saugandh, has shaved her head to sport a bold look. Taking to Instagram, Shanthi Priya posted a bunch of pictures giving fans a glimpse of her new look. (Also Read | Shanthi Priya interview: ‘We never had the chance to method act like Ranveer Singh’) Shanthi Priya posted photos of her new look on Instagram.

Shanthi Priya sports a bald look

In the photos, Shanthi Priya wore a brown blazer and black stockings. She gave different poses for the camera. Shanthi Priya said that the blazer belonged to her late husband-actor, Siddharth Ray.

Sharing the photos from her photoshoot, Shanthi Priya said, "I recently went bald, and my experience has been quite something. As women, we often set limitations in life, go by the rules and even keep ourselves caged."

Shanthi Priya remembers husband with a sweet gesture

"With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart! Today, I also carry the memory of my late husband close, in his blazer that still holds his warmth. (Red heart emoji) Sending power and love to all the women out there! (Sparkles emoji). (Camera emoji)- @portraitsatplaces #ShanthiPriya #BaldAndBeautiful."

Why did Shanthi Priya shave her head

Speaking with Times of India, she spoke about her makeover. She said, “I made this decision a few weeks ago. It wasn't impulsive - it was on my mind for some time. There was an emotional buildup, almost like peeling away old layers to uncover something real and unfiltered. When the last strand of hair fell, I felt an unexpected sense of peace...By going bald, I am not rebelling, I am celebrating my self-liberation. In an industry where beauty standards are often set in stone, I'm rewriting the narrative.”

About Shanthi Priya

Shanthi Priya started her career by starring in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. Her Bollywood debut was Saugandh in 1991. The film also marked the debut of acor Akshay Kumar. She has also been a part of the MX Player series Dharavi Bank.