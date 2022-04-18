Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sayani Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia laugh it off as they turn up to Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in same saree. See pics
bollywood

Sayani Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia laugh it off as they turn up to Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in same saree. See pics

On Sunday, politician Baba Siddique hosted a star studded Iftaar party at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sayani Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia and more attended the bash.
Sayani Gupta shares a selfie with Tamannaah Bhatia.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 06:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Baba Siddiqui, former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, hosted this year's Iftaar party after a two-year gap, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Actor Sayani Gupta who was one of the guests, shared a picture of herself with actor Tamannaah Bhatia, wearing the same saree. Other celebrities such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu also attended the bash. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan twin in black as they attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. See pics

Sharing a picture with Tamannaah Bhatia, Sayani wrote, “Tamannaah and I were twinning. Thanks @jady_bymk for giving us the same outfits. Had to take photos.” In the picture, Sayani and Tamannaah are seen wearing the same white saari. Their outfits were designed by fashion designers Monica Shah and Karishma Swali's brand Jade.

Sayani Gupta shares picture with Tamannaah Bhatia. 
RELATED STORIES

In another photo shared by Sayani, Tamannaah was seen pointing at her, as they posed for a selfie. Sayani captioned the picture, “There you go.”

Sayani Gupta shares picture with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sayani shared another photo of herself and wrote, “Happy satiated face after hugging SRK and stuffing face with biryani, rogan josh, kebab, nihari, phirni, jalebi, rabri and malpua. #lifesgood.” She also wrote, “Thank you Baba Siddique and Arshia Siddique for the most amazing Iftaar.”

Sayani Gupta attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party on Sunday.

The venue for this year's bash was Taj Lands End. Apart from Salman and Shah Rukh, other celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Shehnaaz Gill, Giorgia Andriani, Esha Gupta, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Vikaas Jain, Jay Bhanusali and Mahhi Vij, Divyanka Tripathi, Krstyle D’Souza, Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif, Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin, Urvashi Dholakia, Bhagyashree were also spotted in the pictures shared online.

Every year, Baba hosts star-studded Iftaar parties, with Shah Rukh and Salman in attendance every year. This year, Baba released a statement saying, “Since we were in the middle of a pandemic, I decided not to host Iftaari for the last two years. I really missed coming together with my friends and I am delighted that this year, our family is once again hosting the event. We can’t wait to see all our guests on the 17th of April.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
tamannaah bhatia tamannaah sayani gupta baba siddique
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP