Schoolmates reveal unseen pic of teenage Priyanka Chopra, her high school boyfriend shares fun anecdote

Priyanka Chopra was born in Bareilly, and while she may be a true desi girl at heart, the actor did spend a few years growing up in the US. Priyanka did a few years of her schooling in the States when she lived in Indiana, before returning to India and embarking on a modelling career. Her schoolmates from two decades ago recently shared a picture of a 14-year-old Priyanka during her freshman year of high school. Priyanka Chopra went to school briefly in the US.

Priyanka Chopra's unseen school pic

The picture, which was posted by a former schoolmate of Priyanka, features a young Priyanka sitting on a desk with a pen in hand and a book in front of her. Dressed in a white overshirt and black tank top, she smiles at the camera. The caption read: “Did y’all remember Priyanka Chopra started freshman year with us?” Freshman year in high school is the equivalent of class IX in the Indian school. Priyanka would have been around 14 or 15 at the time the picture was taken.

The picture was shared on Reddit with comments from her former classmates as well. Her high school boyfriend commented, “We dated until she moved to Boston. She lived in Presidential Estates. Those were the days. That’s actually my necklace in the picture.” Another comment read, “I do remember her. Man, I feel old!” Another former classmate of PC added, “Yes, I believe she is still a Pacers fan.”

Priyanka Chopra's life in the US

Priyanka has mentioned in her interviews that she embraced basketball while in school at Indiana and supported the local NBA team, Indiana Pacers. “I went to high school in Indiana. I was at North Central High School in Indianapolis. So, I mean, I have to love the Pacers, right?” she had said in 2019 during Indiana Pacers’ trip to India.

Priyanka lived in the US for a few years before moving back to India after completing school. She was 17 when she started modelling, and the following year, she finished 1st runner-up at Miss India, going on to win Miss World the same year. A film career began three years later, which eventually saw her winning the National Award and headlining Hollywood films.

Priyanka in Varanasi

Priyanka is now set to make a comeback to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Varanasi. The film’s title and first look was unveiled last week at a grand event in Hyderabad. The film, which will release on Sankranthi 2027, also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.