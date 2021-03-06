See Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into an old man in these BTS photos

New behind-the-scenes photos of Ranbir Kapoor's latest television commercial have surfaced online and show the actor's transformation into an old man. In the photos, Ranbir is seen seated in his dressing room while the make-up artist works on his appearance.

In the ad, Ranbir plays a double role -- an older, semi-bald man, and as himself.

A few days ago, photos of Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, taken on the sets of a chips commercial, surfaced online. Alia wore a green kurta, while Ranbir wore a white T-shirt with matching pants. The couple posed with director Gauri Shinde on the sets.

Ranbir has a few projects awaiting release. One of his highly anticipated movies is Brahmastra, which has been long in the making. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and sees Ranbir and Alia uniting on the big screen for the first time.

The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, slated to release on June 25, 2021. Ranbir stars alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the period drama. He is also shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled movie, in which he is working with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time.

The movie sees Boney Kapoor playing Ranbir's father. Speaking about his appearance, Boney told Mid-Day, "Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions." The movie is set to release on the occasion of Holi in 2022.