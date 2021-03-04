Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they pose with Ayan Mukherji in BTS pics.

Alia Bhatt has shared two new photos from her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars alongside her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. The new photos show the actors posing with the film's director Ayan Mukherji opposite an enormous statue of Goddess Kali.

While the first picture sees the trio facing the goddess, with probably the script in their hands, the second sees Alia seated between the director and Ranbir, smiling. Alia shared the pictures with the caption, "It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything (three fire emojis and three heart emojis) P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning."

While details of the movie are still under wraps, the shoot is said to wrap up soon. Brahmastra, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a vital role. It is said to be the costliest Hindi film ever made. Brahmastra is set to hit the theatres in five Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada apart from Hindi.

The new photos come just a few days after Nagarjuna Akkineni's wrap from the movie. She shared a picture with the Telugu superstar posing with her, Ranbir, Ayan and said, "& that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir.. such an honour to work with you (heart emojis) with the end of filming so near.. can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER."





Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also left the internet talking with the teaser of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor plays a don from Mumbai's Kamatipura area.

