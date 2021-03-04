Amitabh Bachchan sports special glasses after eye surgery, writes a poem about his condition
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself with his new glasses, days after he underwent an eye surgery last week. Sharing the close-up picture on Twitter, Amitabh posted a Hindi poem about his condition, as he awaits another eye surgery.
He also shared the English translation on his blog. "I am without sight , but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced ..i have sweet company , of them that caress me; they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health , have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude…for some time i am but time bound now, for the prayers i get i am bound....yes bound … ever bound," he wrote.
Thanking fans for their concern, he had written on his blog earlier this week, "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition...eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling...the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well... the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused."
He had revealed that he will get his other eye operated as well. "My love to all...progress is slow...and there is yet another eye to go... so its a long haul."
Sharing that he hopes to recover in time for Vikas Bahl's new film, the actor wrote, "Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few...the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled GoodBye."
He is currently gearing up for the release of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre and Jhund. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the line up, which stars him along side Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
