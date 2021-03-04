IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan sports special glasses after eye surgery, writes a poem about his condition
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan sports special glasses after eye surgery, writes a poem about his condition

Expressing his gratitude at receiving all the love, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a Hindi poem about his condition, days after his eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself with his new glasses, days after he underwent an eye surgery last week. Sharing the close-up picture on Twitter, Amitabh posted a Hindi poem about his condition, as he awaits another eye surgery.

He also shared the English translation on his blog. "I am without sight , but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced ..i have sweet company , of them that caress me; they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health , have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude…for some time i am but time bound now, for the prayers i get i am bound....yes bound … ever bound," he wrote.

Thanking fans for their concern, he had written on his blog earlier this week, "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition...eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling...the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well... the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused."

He had revealed that he will get his other eye operated as well. "My love to all...progress is slow...and there is yet another eye to go... so its a long haul."

Also read: Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters

Sharing that he hopes to recover in time for Vikas Bahl's new film, the actor wrote, "Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few...the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled GoodBye."

He is currently gearing up for the release of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre and Jhund. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the line up, which stars him along side Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan jhund chehre goodbye

Related Stories

Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a production company for circulating fake film poster, showing him to be a star in their movie.
READ FULL STORY
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
Amitabh underwent an eye surgery and is awaiting another surgery soon.(SrBachchan/Tumblr)
bollywood

Amitabh sports special glasses after eye surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Expressing his gratitude at receiving all the love, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a Hindi poem about his condition, days after his eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of her breakfast.
bollywood

Kangana reacts after people claim she took pic of her meal off the internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut is 'thrilled' to know how she is 'awesome at everything' she does. On Thursday, she shared photos of her smoothie bowl, after many claimed that she had pulled the picture off the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a production company for circulating fake film poster, showing him to be a star in their movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
bollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan loves to share photos of her family on social media. She has now shared a photo from the wedding of her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
bollywood

Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
bollywood

Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
bollywood

Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
bollywood

Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
bollywood

Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP