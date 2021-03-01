Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors
Actor Amitabh Bachchan left fans concerned about his health with his last blog post. The veteran actor had said that he had undergone a surgery but did not reveal what kind.
Now, on Monday, the actor took to his blog again and assured his fans that he is well. Amitabh underwent a surgery for his eyes. "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition ... eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well .. the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," he wrote.
Also read: Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', parents share cute new pics on his Instagram page
Amitabh also wrote that he felt like Gary Sobers, a former West Indies cricket player. He then launched into the story of why he felt this way. "Right now I feel like Gary Sobers , the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through... at a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game .. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few .. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one."
Amitabh said that like the cricketer, he was seeing three letters as he types but is trying to hit the middle one. He added that his other eye will also be operated on. "My love to all .. progress is slow .. and there is yet anther eye to go .. so its a long haul."
Amitabh added that he will soon be starting work on Vikas Bahl's new film and hopes to recover in time for it. "Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few .. the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ‘GoodBye’." Amitabh also shared some stills from the movie but said that nothing is final yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena's compound. Watch
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt launches her own film company, calls it Eternal Sunshine Productions
- Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here
- Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun-Malaika and Karisma visit Saif and Kareena's newborn. See photos
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, got a visit from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on SNL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares a glimpse into her home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team
- Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the team of Tejas, as they went to her house on Sunday for a meeting. She shared pictures of the get-together, giving fans a glimpse of her home as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran has a secret Indian connection
- Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger, took the internet by storm this weekend with her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The Pakistani social media influencer has revealed that she has an Indian connect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Roohi star Varun Sharma's love life
- Roohi actor Varun Sharma opened up about his love life in a recent interview. He recalled bonding with a girl he liked from school when his mother was busy watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose
- Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hazel didn't react to Yuvraj's moves, said 'good luck' for fighting cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox