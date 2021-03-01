IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally revealed details for his 'surgery', which he previously mentioned on his blog on Sunday. The actor has said that he underwent an eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan left fans concerned about his health with his last blog post. The veteran actor had said that he had undergone a surgery but did not reveal what kind.

Now, on Monday, the actor took to his blog again and assured his fans that he is well. Amitabh underwent a surgery for his eyes. "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition ... eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well .. the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," he wrote.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', parents share cute new pics on his Instagram page

Amitabh also wrote that he felt like Gary Sobers, a former West Indies cricket player. He then launched into the story of why he felt this way. "Right now I feel like Gary Sobers , the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through... at a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game .. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few .. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one."

Amitabh said that like the cricketer, he was seeing three letters as he types but is trying to hit the middle one. He added that his other eye will also be operated on. "My love to all .. progress is slow .. and there is yet anther eye to go .. so its a long haul."

Amitabh added that he will soon be starting work on Vikas Bahl's new film and hopes to recover in time for it. "Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few .. the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ‘GoodBye’." Amitabh also shared some stills from the movie but said that nothing is final yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan blog

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has said he is undergoing a medical surgery. The actor took to his blog to talk about it, and left his fans a little concerned about his wellbeing.
READ FULL STORY
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.(Twitter)
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.(Twitter)
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wishes all the best to Abhishek for Dasvi, see pics from sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan also wrote an elaborate blog, sharing how his son Abhishek Bachchan is a 'reserved' person and prefers to do his work and move on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be seen together in Animal.
bollywood

Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi project after Kabir Singh will be out on Dusshera 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor scolds a photographer trying to climb a wall at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home.
Arjun Kapoor scolds a photographer trying to climb a wall at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena's compound. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child in February.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child in February.
bollywood

Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
Amitabh Bachchan has thanked his fans for their concern.
bollywood

Amitabh says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally revealed details for his 'surgery', which he previously mentioned on his blog on Sunday. The actor has said that he underwent an eye surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt launches her own film company, calls it Eternal Sunshine Productions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda with her friends.
Navya Nanda with her friends.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun-Malaika and Karisma visit Saif and Kareena's newborn. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, got a visit from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra was bowled over by Nick Jonas' performance.
Priyanka Chopra was bowled over by Nick Jonas' performance.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on SNL

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on Saturday Night Live drew praise from his wife, Priyanka Chopra. She called it 'one of (her) favourites' from the album Spaceman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the Tejas team.
Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the Tejas team.
bollywood

Kangana shares a glimpse into her home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the team of Tejas, as they went to her house on Sunday for a meeting. She shared pictures of the get-together, giving fans a glimpse of her home as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamna Imran from Pakistan shares uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aamna Imran from Pakistan shares uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran has a secret Indian connection

By Dishya Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger, took the internet by storm this weekend with her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The Pakistani social media influencer has revealed that she has an Indian connect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Roohi.
Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Roohi.
bollywood

Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Roohi star Varun Sharma's love life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Roohi actor Varun Sharma opened up about his love life in a recent interview. He recalled bonding with a girl he liked from school when his mother was busy watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krystle is excited that her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon
Krystle is excited that her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon
bollywood

Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The birthday girl talks about shooting for her Bollywood debut and buying a house recently and what else she looks forward to in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016.
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016.
bollywood

When Hazel didn't react to Yuvraj's moves, said 'good luck' for fighting cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:17 PM IST
On Hazel Keech's birthday, let us revisit her love story with Yuvraj Singh. Though they first met at a party in 2011, she did not show any interest in him back then. They reconnected on Facebook years later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac