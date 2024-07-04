Shabana Azmi credits Amitabh Bachchan for enabling senior actors' second innings in Hindi cinema

Shabana Azmi is having a great time in her second innings as an actor. From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer in Bollywood to Halo and What's Love Got To Do With It in Hollywood, she's packed in a diverse range of work across the globe. Appearing in The Invincibles season 2, Shabana credited Amitabh Bachchan for paving the way for senior actors in Hindi cinema. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD is the action hero we need today) Shabana Azmi credits Amitabh Bachchan for senior actors' second innings in Bollywood

What Shabana said

“I really think it's got a lot to do with Amitabh Bachchan. Because Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the field for senior actors. The women's movement all over the world has also definitely influenced films somewhere or the other. (It's just me) being in the right place at the right time,” Shabana said.

“I will die in my working boots. Whether someone gives me work or not, I don't know, but I will be an actor till I pass away. Because also what's happened is in the process, when the second wing happened, I got such different parts. The thing I love doing the most is acting. It's created a different kind of energy. I've never had a problem with my age. I've embraced my age. I never thought of looking like someone less than my age because the graceful thing is to age. Everyone does,” Shabana added.

Shabana and Amitabh

Shabana and Amitabh worked together in a couple of films in 1977 – Hrishikesh Mukherjee's blockbuster comedy Amar Akbar Anthony and Manmohan Desai's crime drama Parvarish. Her husband, Javed Akhtar, along with Salim Khan, was instrumental in introducing Amitabh as the angry young man in the 1970s, with films like Zanjeer (1973), Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), and Trishul (1977).

Shabana will be next seen in the Netflix India crime drama Dabba Cartel. Meanwhile, Amitabh is getting a lot of acclaim for his performance as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. He'll be next seen in Vettaiyan, his Tamil debut, in which he'll reunite with Rajinikanth 33 years after Hum.