After spending three days on the ground with students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Shabana Azmi was expected to lend her support to another demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday. But the veteran actor was unable to attend after being diagnosed with swine flu. Following the diagnosis, doctors have advised her to take complete bed rest, forcing her to stay away from the protest.

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu

Earlier this week, Shabana Azmi had joined the CJP protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI07_19_2026_000546B) (PTI)

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Shabana has been diagnosed with swine flu and has been advised complete bed rest by doctors. The actor, who was expected to participate in the ongoing protests, has had to put her plans on hold after falling ill. According to her team, Shabana is currently running a high fever of 102 degrees and is recuperating under medical supervision.

“Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor,” read a statement from her team. At the moment, she is in isolation for five days.

Over the past few days, Shabana has been at the forefront of the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, standing in solidarity with demonstrators. The veteran actor not only participated in the on-ground agitation but also kept her followers informed by regularly sharing updates and key developments from the protest site through her handles on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Shabana had joined Chalo Sansad protest by Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi on July 20 in solidarity with students demanding action over alleged examination irregularities. Later, in an interview with Indian Express, the 75-year-old actor revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shabana had joined Chalo Sansad protest by Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi on July 20 in solidarity with students demanding action over alleged examination irregularities. Later, in an interview with Indian Express, the 75-year-old actor revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about her spell of dizziness at Jantar Mantar during the protest, Shabana said, “I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them.”

About the protests

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For nearly a month, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest continued at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk and some other students joining the movement and going on a hunger strike. The students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. They are also calling for comprehensive reforms to the education system. The protests have now spread across the country, turning into a nationwide movement.

Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, ended his fast early on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement saying the accused in the NEET leak have been arrested, and the government is setting up fast-track courts to expedite the case. The Congress is set to stage another protest in central Delhi today over the NEET paper leak issue and the police action on student protesters.