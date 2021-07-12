Shabana Azmi remembers the time Sunil Dutt proudly introduced her to Sanjay Dutt

Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture featuring late actor Sunil Dutt along with his son, actor Sanjay Dutt. In the black-and-white picture, a young Shabana is seen being introduced to Sanjay by Sunil. While Shabana is by Sunil's side, Sanjay has his face against the camera.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Shabana Azmi revealed that Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt sent across the vintage photo to her. "Being introduced to a young #Sanjay Dutt by his father #Sunil Dutt Saheb . Photo courtesy #Priya Dutt," he caption read.

Being introduced to a young #Sanjay Dutt by his father #Sunil Dutt Saheb . Photo courtesy #Priya Dutt pic.twitter.com/pOqQ5Fdt6m — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 11, 2021

Fans took to the thread and shared their reaction. "What a tender affectionate look you are giving to the young Sanju in this pic. Nice memory," a fan said. "Wow Mr Sunil looks a dapper and more like elder bro," another added. "MashaAllah both Sunil Dutt Saab and you are looking very good," a third said.

Shabana Azmi and Sunil Dutt worked together in the movie Yaadon Ki Zanjeer, which was released in 1984. The movie also starred Shashi Kapoor, Reena Roy, and Kader Khan.

Sunil Dutt died in 2005, following a heart attack. Remembering him on his death anniversary earlier this year, Sanjay shared an old picture featuring Sunil on Instagram and wrote, "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you."

Meanwhile, Shabana also recently shared a picture featuring late actor Dilip Kumar. Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a picture in which she and Dilip were visiting politician Sharad Pawar. Shabana shared the memory a few days after Dilip died. She was seen making her way to Dilip's house in Mumbai to meet his wife Saira Banu and pay her last respects to the actor.